DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DTRT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.05. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,279. DTRT Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $17,107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,611,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,980,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.
DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.
