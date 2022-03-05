DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 1,081,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,961,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Specifically, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,023 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,503. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

