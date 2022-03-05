DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.00

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.62), with a volume of 183129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.70 ($0.80).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

