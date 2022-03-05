Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 136.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 1,224,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

