Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 136.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 1,224,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
