Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% yr/yr to $3.16-3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS.

Shares of DCI traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 695,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,002. Donaldson has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.