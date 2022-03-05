Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

