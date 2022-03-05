Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.