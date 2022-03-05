Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Shares of DLTR traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

