DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.18% of MSA Safety worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 24.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $139.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.84 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

