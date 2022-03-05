DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.05 and a 200 day moving average of $363.71.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

