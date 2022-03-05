DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

