DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Sidoti

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $26.89 on Friday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a P/E ratio of -116.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DMC Global during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118,769 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.