Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases Shares of 6,250 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

