Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000.

ACWI opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

