Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,755.07.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,055.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,402.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

