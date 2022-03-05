Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE PG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $155.14. 8,639,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

