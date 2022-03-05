Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,198,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 118,990.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,136,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

NYSE LH traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,182. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.