Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,470,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567,289. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

