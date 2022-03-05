Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 948,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Diversey has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 281,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 565,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.