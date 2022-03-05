Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 19,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent quarter.

