Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,191 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.97 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,573 shares of company stock worth $2,892,063. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.