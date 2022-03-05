Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.75% of First Financial Northwest worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

FFNW stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $157.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.49.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

