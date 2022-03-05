Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.29% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE ODC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

