Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Sapiens International worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 87.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 82.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

