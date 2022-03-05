Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.46% of Weyco Group worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyco Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WEYS stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

