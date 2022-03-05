Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 159,379 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

