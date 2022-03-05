Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $324.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

