Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.72. 3,116,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

