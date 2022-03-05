Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

Shares of DMRC traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $22.15. 315,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digimarc by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Digimarc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

