DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 600 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $432.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.83. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Natixis grew its position in DexCom by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in DexCom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

