Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.42.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.