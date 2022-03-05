Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.42.

DTEGY opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

