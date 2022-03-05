Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.14).

LHA stock opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.98 and a 200 day moving average of €6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.56).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

