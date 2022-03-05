Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $176.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Eaton has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $76,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.