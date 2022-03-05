Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,640 ($75.67) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,920 ($66.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,359.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,300.54. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

