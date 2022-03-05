Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

