Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.08.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$93.19 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

