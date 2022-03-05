Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

