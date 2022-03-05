Deirdre Evens Sells 7,828 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deirdre Evens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 159.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

