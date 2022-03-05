Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $20.34 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

