Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

NASDAQ DH opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

