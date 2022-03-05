DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Volume Tops $625,715.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $625,715.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,664,409 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

