Daniel R. Glickman Sells 750 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 639.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after buying an additional 434,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in CME Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

