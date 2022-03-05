Daniel R. Glickman Sells 750 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.47.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 639.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after buying an additional 434,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in CME Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
