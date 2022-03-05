Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.
Shares of DAN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.23. 2,086,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,357. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. Dana has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.
About Dana (Get Rating)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.