DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

DallasNews stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.65. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DallasNews by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

