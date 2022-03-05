DA Davidson Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Shares of TREX opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Trex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Trex by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Trex by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

