D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

