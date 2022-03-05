CVR Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,883 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,674% compared to the average daily volume of 670 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in CVR Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAN. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,753.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.03%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

