Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ViewRay worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 35.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.02 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.