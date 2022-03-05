Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ViewRay worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 35.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.02 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

