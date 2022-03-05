Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vericel by 20.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.44 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,944.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

