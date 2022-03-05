Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

